Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Her Relationship With Footballer, Victor Anichebe

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Daughter of Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola has finally opened up on her relationship with Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Anichebe. Recall the Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy had until recently masked the identity of her partner as she was fond of covering his face with smileys in photos. In an interview with…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post DJ Cuppy Opens Up On Her Relationship With Footballer, Victor Anichebe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.