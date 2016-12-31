Dj Humility, Dj Jimmy Jatt And All Of Naija’s Top Disc Jockeys To Headline Classic Djs 10 On New Year’s Day At Hard Rock Café

‘Classic Djs’ – Nigeria’s favourite annual DJ showcase concert makes a comeback – in collaboration with Silverbird Group and Hard Rock Café – after making waves with its nine previous editions. The concert scheduled to hold at Hard Rock Café on January 1st, 2017 will start from 6PM and run into the early hours of […]

