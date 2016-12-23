DJ Khoded – Ojo Ft. 9ice

AAR official disk jockey, DJ Khoded writes his first statement under the umbrella of the label with new number christened “Ojo” featuring label boss “9ice“. The song was produced by rising music producer “Krixbeatz”. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD DJ Khoded – Ojo Ft. 9ice

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

