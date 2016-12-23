Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DJ Khoded – Ojo Ft. 9ice

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

AAR official disk jockey, DJ Khoded writes his first statement under the umbrella of the label with new number christened “Ojo” featuring label boss “9ice“. The song was produced by rising music producer “Krixbeatz”. Listen and Enjoy! DOWNLOAD DJ Khoded – Ojo Ft. 9ice

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.