Doctor ‘Jailed For Life’ For Raping Women | Using Pillowcase To Cover One Of His Victims’ Head

An ‘abusive’ doctor, who drugged, raped and abused two women over a 20 year period, has been handed a life sentence on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

The accused, Michael Lever, was told he must serve a minimum of four-and-a-half years in prison and was also given a lifelong restriction order.

During the hearing at Edinburgh, one of the victims said he put a pillowcase over her face and ignored her screams while the ordeal lasted.

The brutalised victim was later found in a wardrobe with her hands tied to the back naked.

The second victim said the doctor put drugs into her drink that made her sleep, although she initially found him attractive.

The victim told the court, “When I woke up, it was the next day. I was naked and propped up against a sofa.”

The 47 year-old had denied the crimes, but was unanimously convicted in October last year.

Yesterday at Glasgow High Court, Lady Rae imposed an Order for Lifelong Restriction and said he must serve a minimum four and a half years in jail.

The judge told Lever: “You have been described as controlling, abusive as well as sexually and physically violent. “From the material I have read, you seem to have little understanding of the impact of your behaviour.”

The judge said she was satisfied Lever was a “high-risk offender”.

The attacks took place between 1993 and 2013 in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Ayr and the Borders.

