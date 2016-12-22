Pages Navigation Menu

Doctors urge UCH to honour agreement on welfare

GBENRO ADESINA/IBADAN Resident Doctors of the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan has appealed to the authority of the to honour the June 16, 2016 agreement reached at a stakeholders meeting convened and mediated by the Speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Yakubu Dogara. The doctors who had earlier berated the hospital’s authority for breaching the agreement said that the implementation of the agreement would enhance  smooth running of the hospital.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

