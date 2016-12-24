Dodo debunks claims that churches are used to promote Southern Kaduna crisis

Officials of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna chapter have debunked insinuation that churches in the State are used to promote the crisis in Southern Kaduna communities, urging the Federal and State governments to immediately put an end to the attacks and killings in the

area by Fulani herdsmen.

The Chairman of CAN in the State, Bishop George Jonathan Dodo while delivering his Christmas message to all Christians in the State yesterday,

urged them to eschew violence and promote peaceful coexistence for the growth and development of Kaduna State.

Dodo commended the decision by the Federal Government to establish two military formations in the troubled area of Southern Kaduna, pointing out that if the Government had adopted the measures put in place in arresting cattle rustling in Birni Gwari Local Government area, the attack and killings by Fulani herdsmen in Southern Kaduna communities would have been put under control.

Specifically, he criticized the notion from government quarters that churches in the State are used to promote violence in Southern Kaduna

communities. While calling on all Christians in the state to observe a fasting and prayer session between December 26 to 31st, 2016 “for God to help us as a people”, he condemned the attack and killings by Fulani herdsmen.

He urged inhabitants in the troubled areas to defend themselves against further attacks and killings but however warned them not to engage in reprisal attacks.

The Chairman, Council of Emirs and Chiefs, and Emir of Zazzau, Dr. Shehu Idris, described the crisis as unfortunate, saying that traditional rulers are royal fathers and cannot fold their arms and see their children killing and maiming each other.

