Dog meat now the favoured delicacy in Ekiti
Dogs have disappeared from the streets in Ekiti State following rise in the consumption of dog meat by residents, a check by the News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] has shown. NAN reports that more people have increasingly turned to dog meat for their nutrition in spite of the taboo hitherto associated with the consumption of dog meat in the community. In Ado-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti, Ise-Ekiti, Emure- Ekiti, Ikole-Ekiti and Otun Ekiti new dog slaughter slabs have sprung up as the residents devour the meat in homes, restaurants and beer parlours.
