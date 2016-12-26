Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dogara performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth, says Buhari

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in News, Politics | 0 comments

By Levinus Nwabughiogu
ABUJA-President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is excited by the leadership qualities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, saying it strengthens his faith in the political competences of the Nigerian youth.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Buhari also commended Dogara for always placing Nigeria above any other interest.

The presidential commendation were contained in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday to mark the Speaker’s 50th birthday anniversary.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and President Muhammadu Buhari

Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and his leadership style at his relatively young age.

The president vowed to always encourage the younger generation.

“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,” the President said.

President Buhari said that he was optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature in order to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes.

The post Dogara performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth, says Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.