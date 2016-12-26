Dogara@49: He’s A Symbol Of National Unity – Saraki

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has felicitated with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, on his 49th birthday anniversary today, describing him as a young, innovative political leader, who continue to serve as a bridge between the various sections of the country.

Saraki, in a congratulatory message to the Speaker, signed on his behalf by his special adviser for media and publicity, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Monday, stated that Dogara’s leadership of the House of Representatives, was a clear demonstration that young politicians can bring unprecedented leadership qualities and fresh ideas to the table in the development of Nigeria.

“Since the 8th Assembly was inaugurated, I have had the pleasure of having Speaker Dogara as a partner in the development of the country’s legislative process,” he said, “Throughout this time, he has consistently demonstrated that he is an emerging modern and consummate statesman who always puts the interests of the Nigerian people first.

“As he celebrates his 49th birthday today, I wish him continued wisdom and foresight as he steers the ship of the House of Representatives. I also wish him the best of blessings as we work together to pass laws that directly make impact on the lives of every Nigerian,” Saraki said.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

