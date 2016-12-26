Dogara’s performance has reinforced my confidence in youths – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, “for always putting Nigeria’s interest above every other thing.”

The President said this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement to mark the Speaker’s 50th birthday anniversary.

The statement was signed by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

President Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and leadership style at his relatively young age.

He said the Speaker’s performance had reinforced his confidence in the country’s youth.

“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,’’ he added.

He added that his administration would always encourage the younger generation.

The President said he was optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes.(NAN)

