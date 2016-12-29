Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dokun Olumofin: Married women get off social media or lose your husbands

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in Opinion | 0 comments

by Dokun Olumofin As an active user of social media, I have observed that some married women have been over doing it with social media especially Instagram and Snapchat. They wake up, sleep, brush their teeth, forward gossips, and tag the whole of Africa on their social media posts. I have coined a phrase for […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post Dokun Olumofin: Married women get off social media or lose your husbands appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.