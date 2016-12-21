Dollar exchanges for N492 at parallel market
The Naira on Wednesday fell further to N492 to a dollar at the parallel market, from N490 it closed on Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N605 and N505 respectively. At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira traded at N399 to a dollar, CBN rate,…
