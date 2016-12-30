Dollar Falls After Late-Year Rally – Wall Street Journal
|
Market Realist
|
Dollar Falls After Late-Year Rally
Wall Street Journal
The dollar declined Friday, as some investors locked in profits after a late-year rally took the U.S. currency to 14-year highs. The Wall Street Journal Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was recently down 0.3 …
Why Was November Important for Global Financial Markets?
Bitcoin's Inverse Relationship to the US Dollar Is Breaking Down
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG