Dolphins United wins JK Randle cup

Dec 26, 2016

Dolphins United wins JK Randle cup
The Nation Newspaper
Dolphin United of Obalende on Friday emerged the winner of the maiden edition of the Chief J.K.Randle Memorial Kids Cup after defeating Adeomo Babes 5-2 in the final played at Campus Mini Stadium, Ajele, Lagos. Fans that watched the J.K Randle cup, …
