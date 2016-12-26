Dolphins United wins JK Randle cup – The Nation Newspaper
Dolphins United wins JK Randle cup
Dolphin United of Obalende on Friday emerged the winner of the maiden edition of the Chief J.K.Randle Memorial Kids Cup after defeating Adeomo Babes 5-2 in the final played at Campus Mini Stadium, Ajele, Lagos. Fans that watched the J.K Randle cup, …
Dolphin United wins first JK Randle Memorial Kids Cup
