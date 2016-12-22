Domestic help allegedly rapes colleague

By Onozure Dania

A 26-year-old driver, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old girl, his co-domestic servant, yesterday, appeared before an Igbosere Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

The defendant, Emmanuel Egwuatu, who resides in the same house with the victim, Oluchi Iheazu, is facing a count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge preferred against him by the police.

The prosecutor, Corporal Friday Mameh, told the court that the accused unlawfully had carnal knowledge of the victim without her consent.

He said that the incident took place on December 8 at Platinum Close, Treasure Garden, Ikate, Lekki in Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos State.

He said that the accused entered the room of the victim and raped her, which contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mr. Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be gain-fully employed, show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and also tender their statement of account before the court.

The case was adjourned till January 20, 2017 for mention.

