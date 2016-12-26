Pages Navigation Menu

Don seeks improved funding of educational system

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Education

A Don, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, has urged all tiers of government to improve on funding of the Nigerian educational system to discourage parents from taking their children abroad for studies. ‎ Omotayo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Lagos State University (LASU), made the plea on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

