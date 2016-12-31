Donald Duke and wife, Onari’s epic ride at Calabar Bikers Festival – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Donald Duke and wife, Onari's epic ride at Calabar Bikers Festival
Vanguard
It was a show of amusement and opulence on Tuesday at the second edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade in Cross River State as a former governor of the state, Donald Duke and his wife, Onari, emerged in a monster powerbike. Attendees, passersby and …
Somto Akunyili set for wedding
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG