Donald Duke and wife, Onari’s epic ride at Calabar Bikers Festival

By Juliet Ebirim

It was a show of amusement and opulence on Tuesday at the second edition of the Calabar Bikers Parade in Cross River State as a former governor of the state, Donald Duke and his wife, Onari, emerged in a monster powerbike.

Attendees, passersby and participants were thrilled as the couple stole the show. While some referred to the bike as ‘Spiderman super bike’, Duke described the monster bike as a ‘Batcycle Trike.’

The bike awed the crowd, who continuously chanted ‘Donald Donald’ as he drove through the carnival route with his wife.

Late Dora Akunyili’s daughter weds today

Somto, one of the daughters of former NAFDAC boss, late Dora Akunyili, is set to wed her fiance, Chinonso Asuzu. Their traditional marriage ceremony is expected to hold today at her family house, in Agulu, Anambra State.

According to reports, the lovebirds were introduced by a mutual friend in 2012. At that time, little did they know that they were birthday mates. And to solidify their relationship, Chinonso usually showered Somto with gifts on her birthday every year. But in December 2015, the pair met for the first time, had a brief courtship before things moved smoothly for them and they got engaged in May this year

The beautiful Somto, a graduate of the Chicago Medical School in Illinois, is the third child of Dora and Chike Akunyili. She is currently in her final year of radiology residency training at William Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak Michigan.

Governor Ambode and wife grace OLIC3

Olamide Live In Concert (OLIC 3) took place last weekend at the Eko Hotel Convention Center, Lagos. Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode and wife, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode alongside other celebrities turned up to support Olamide.

The concert which has been themed the hottest concert in Lagos didn’t fail to live up to expectations as several celebrities stormed the event to watch Olamide alongside his team of A-list music stars deliver electrifying performances. 2Face and wife, Annie; Wizkid, AY, Toke Makinwa, Oritsefemi, Ubi Franklin, Mercy Aigbe were among celebrities in attendance.

Pomp, glamour at Quilox’s 3rd anniversary celebration

Quilox luxury night club recently held its 3rd anniversary celebration. The entire Ozumba Mbadiwe road where the club was located in Victoria Island was literally shut down as patrons, customers, friends, celebrities and well-wishers came out in droves to celebrate the brand. It was definitely a memorable event as the “Gold lasts forever” theme ran throughout the event from the décor to the hostesses and even the performers. The aim of the event was to show appreciation to all the stakeholders who have supported the Quilox brand since inception.

The well coordinated event was anchored by the gorgeous best selling author -Toke Makinwa and comedian Ushbebe who kept the guests thoroughly entertained with their brilliant banter and humour. Elma Godwin and Ehiz popularly known as Dada boy anchored the gold carpet. There was a spectacular opening performance by the “Imagneto dance group” led by Kaffy as they gave a broadway inspired performance which was choreographed to perfection.

Hajia Ramat Lawal launches ‘Executive Spot’ in Ikoyi

Businesswoman of many means, Hajia Ramat Lawal, loves to keep her nose off the limelight but as a goldfish with panache and style, this is something she has found very hard to achieved. So, when she decided to open her high class hotel, named ‘Executive Spot’, tucked away in Glover Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, little did she know it would be a media jamboree of sort as many media houses turned up to cover the event.

It was meant for a select number of friends but with Veteran actor Saheed Balogun and Little Akpos, orchestrating proceeding, the event took off on a high note and climaxed with music and comedy entertainment, while the guests treated themselves to assorted local and intercontinental cuisines.

Dr. Ade Dosunmu, former NIMASA boss and former Lagos State governorship candidate for Peoples Democratic Party, who stood firm as the chairman of occasion explained why Hajia Ramat is such a special person, saying he has no doubts that the beautiful businesswoman would be successful in her new endeavour because she has the Midas touch.

Hajia Ramat on her part, says she loves to cook and see people eat to their heart’ s delight. Speaking further, she said after conquering the Island with branches of the ‘Executive Spot Hotel, she hopes to take over the Mainland as well before having a look at choice cities of the country.

