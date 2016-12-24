Donald Trump gets criticised for saying he doesn’t want A-list stars at his inauguration

Donald Trump seems to be having trouble lining up talent for his inauguration, but according to him, he doesn’t want any Hollywood A-listers attending the festivities. Well, Chrissy Teigen fired back, tweeting what we are all thinking.

According to CELEBUZZ,Trump tweeted on Thursday (Dec. 22, 2016), “The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary [Clinton], NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Teigen replied on Twitter, “Hi – we are people. You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval dear,” adding, “But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot shit and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration.”

Naturally, she got trolled for what some thought as her being uppity, calling herself “A-list,” but she clarified on Friday (Dec. 23, 2016) that she was referring to her Grammy-winning husband, John Legend. “Would just like to add no, I do not think I am A-list. Was referring to John, as I am not a performer of music,” she tweeted. “I just have floods of people saying I am not A-list. I thought it was obvious I was talking about John but nothing is obvious to deplorables.”

At this point, only the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Radio City Rockettes and America’s Got Talent star Jackie Evancho are expected to perform.

The owner of the Rockettes, MSG Entertainment, also released a statement saying it is also “honored,” but one Rockette, Phoebe Pearl, wrote on Instagram that she is “embarrassed and disappointed” to perform for the president-elect.

Those A-listers who’ve turned Trump down include Céline Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Garth Brooks and Elton John.

The post Donald Trump gets criticised for saying he doesn’t want A-list stars at his inauguration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

