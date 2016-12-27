Donald Trump Hits Back At Obama For Saying He’ll Have Beaten Him

The incumbent United States president, Barack Obama and the president-elect, Donald Trump have engaged in a war of words sparked by comments made by Obama regarding the November 8 poll. Recall that Obama had held that he would have prevailed over Donald Trump in the elections should he have opted to run for a third…

The post Donald Trump Hits Back At Obama For Saying He’ll Have Beaten Him appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

