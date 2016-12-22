Don’t Allow Yourselves To Be Intimidated, Onu Urges Ebonyi APC Members

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu on Thursday urged members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ebonyi state not to allow themselves to be intimidated by any one in the ongoing registration of Party members across the State.

The former Abia State governor who gave the charge at his country home, Uburu, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state while registering in the on-going National Registration Exercise of the party told them to report any form of intimidation or harassment to the party’s national leadership and stakeholders.

“We would take drastic actions once we receive such reports because we understand that some people are causing problems for you in the state”.

He warned that the party would not allow such intimidation because the state and country belongs to everybody and people should be allowed to exercise all rights due them.

“In states controlled by the APC, other parties are allowed to thrive because the party intends to build a new Nigeria where people would be free to exercise their franchise”.

The Uburu born politician said that Ebonyi state remains a mainstay of the APC.

“It is instructive to note the second elected governor of the state belonged to APP while the third-elected governor, also belonged to the APP and this applies to members of the state and national assemblies.

He commended the chairman of the registration committee, noting that she is a woman whom the party is proud of and was visible during the campaigns, especially the presidential campaign.

Chairman of the National Registration Committee to Ebonyi, Mrs Tina Adike commended Onu for his leadership qualities which have uplifted the party in the state, zone and country.

“We spent the past one week ensuring that the two factions existing in the state bury their hatchets and work assiduously for the success of the registration exercise.

She noted that the feat was unprecedented since the factions emerged which made the committee extend the registration period to another week, to achieve overall success.

“We decided to officially register Onu first in the state due to his pedigree as a national figure and rallying point of APC members in the state, zone and country.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

