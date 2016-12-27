Don’t Attribute All Building Collapses To Structural Defect – Expert

The registrar, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Surv. Suleiman Hassan, has advised that engineering or structural defects should not be presumed to be the cause of all building collapses, citing human relationship with the environment as a monumental factor.

Hassan made this observation while fielding questions from journalists in Abuja on the prevalent cases of collapsed building in the country.

“Not all building collapses are as a result of engineering or Structural defects. We are doing many things to the environment that cause some form of imbalance therein.

” For instance, almost every household now has a borehole, and the boreholes draw up the underground water forcefully, leaving component earth dry and loose.

“You will agree with me that at times trees collapse too, and that of course cannot be engineering or structural defect. It is because the moisture content of the earth made possible by the underground water has been sucked away, leaving the earth dry and loose to the extent that it can longer support the tree,” he said.

Hassan noted with regret that people drill boreholes in clusters in their areas without involving experts for proper environmental impact assessment.

According to him, in the developed climes of the world, there are settlements that one has to go as far as 2 kilometers to fetch water because, having known the implication, they are not allowed to drill boreholes in order to avoid any possible imbalance in the underground structure.

He noted that using well as a source of water in an area is safer and better in all aspects than borehole because well water sieves through to the surface naturally on its own accord from the deep, whereas boreholes sucks up water via pressure, thus affecting the natural structure and process.

While acknowledging the fact that engineering or structural defects can be the cause of most structural collapses, Surv. Hassan identified neglect of the services of experts, especially surveyors in the process of putting up super buildings and roads in the country as an undebatable factor.

He stated that the surveyor has critical roles to play in several aspects of building and road construction, even outside the topographical survey which he is rarely contacted for in this clime.

“In advanced countries for instance, surveyors are also involved in setting up the footings and erection of the columns of superstructures to ensure that they are balanced at 90 degrees or trurly vertical to the plane,” he said.

He noted that collapse of buildings or superstructures is not instant but gradual, as such structures should be monitored periodically to evaluate their level depreciation at a given time so as take necessary preemptive measures.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

