Don’t expect an Apple Watch or Fitbit under your tree this year

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

A new report from research firm eMarketer reveals that fewer than 40 million American adults will use a wearable once a month by the end of 2016. That’s far fewer than the initially projected 64 million monthly users.

