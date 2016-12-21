Don’t expect an Apple Watch or Fitbit under your tree this year

A new report from research firm eMarketer reveals that fewer than 40 million American adults will use a wearable once a month by the end of 2016. That’s far fewer than the initially projected 64 million monthly users.

The post Don’t expect an Apple Watch or Fitbit under your tree this year appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

