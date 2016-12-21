Don’t expect an Apple Watch or Fitbit under your tree this year
A new report from research firm eMarketer reveals that fewer than 40 million American adults will use a wearable once a month by the end of 2016. That’s far fewer than the initially projected 64 million monthly users.
