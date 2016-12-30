Don’t neglect your bills during festivities, Eko Disco tells customers

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC) has called on customers within its network to settle their outstanding bills during the festive period to avoid being disconnected.

The General Manager, Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

Idemudia said the company would not hesitate to embark on a network-wide exercise to disconnect delinquent customers who owed.

He said the company had invested massively on its network to improve power supply and service delivery to its teeming customers.

The EKEDC spokesman urged customers to take advantage of the various payment platforms available to settle their bills.

“Eko Disco has invested in multiple robust platforms that will make bill settlement easier and more convenient.

“As we deploy more resources to improve the stability of power supply across our network, we will also appreciate a situation where customers promptly pay for energy they consume.

“ It is this healthy partnership that guarantees sustenance and development in the power sector.

“EKEDC provides an array of payment alternatives for its customers, including tokens, scratch card vouchers,which are sold by vendors and agents across its networks, Quick teller, which can be accessed on mobile devices and internet banking.

“Other platforms include a mobile app payment system managed by strategically located agents; Point-of-Sales terminals; WebPay and Interswitch among others,’’ he said.

Idemudia urged customers to visit the company website -www.ekedp.com – or walk into any undertaking office for details on how to make payment.

He, however, cautioned against making payments to illegal and unauthorised agents who claim to be acting on behalf of Eko dicso.

The spokesman said that many unsuspecting members of the public had been defrauded under such circumstances.According to him, all bonafide EKEDC staff can be identified by their identity cards and customers should also ensure that they obtain receipts as proof of payment.

He assured the company’s customers of stable electricity supply during the season.“We at Eko Distribution Company have keyed into the Federal Government’s instruction and ensure customers within our network enjoy uninterrupted power supply during the Yuletide period.

“We urge customers to support the Disco to achieve its projections of making supply 24-hours stable.“The sector had been in a comatose and neglected for so long before the privitisation.

“ Customers within our network will begin to enjoy stable power supply when we commence our embedded generation fully,’’ he said.Idemudia said that all the ongoing projects within the network were geared towards improved and effective service delivery when completed.He stressed that availability of power supply in the country would help to combat some of the challenges confronting industries the country.

