Don’t settle for off-the-shelf, Fender’s Mod Shop lets you design the guitar you really want
Because even the most mega of mega-centers can’t stock everything, Fender offers an online system designed to let guitarists and bassists customize their own pro-level instrument. Introducing the Fender Mod Shop.
The post Don’t settle for off-the-shelf, Fender’s Mod Shop lets you design the guitar you really want appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG