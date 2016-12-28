Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don’t settle for off-the-shelf, Fender’s Mod Shop lets you design the guitar you really want

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Music, Technology | 0 comments

Because even the most mega of mega-centers can’t stock everything, Fender offers an online system designed to let guitarists and bassists customize their own pro-level instrument. Introducing the Fender Mod Shop.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Don’t settle for off-the-shelf, Fender’s Mod Shop lets you design the guitar you really want appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.