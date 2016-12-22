Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dot Da Genius Asks Jhene Aiko For Spousal Support – Yahoo News

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Yahoo News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Dot Da Genius Asks Jhene Aiko For Spousal Support
Yahoo News
Jhene Aiko and estranged husband Dot Da Genius (real name Oladipo Omishore) cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, and it looks like they still have a lot of things they don't agree on even if they've already parted ways
Dot Da Genius Demanding Spousal Support From Jhené AikoHotNewHipHop
Jhené Aiko's Estranged Husband, Dot Da Genius, Wants The Singer To Cut A CheckHipHopDX
Jhene Aiko's Estranged Producer Husband Is Coming For Her Coins!AllHipHop (blog)

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.