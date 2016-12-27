Download ALBUM: OLAMIDE – Glory (2016)
OLAMIDE Drops “THE GLORY” ALBUM. Top Nigerian Act, Olamide, Last Night Dropped his 6th Studio Album “The Glory” at the Olamide Live in Concert #OLIC3 held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos. See Tracklist + Album Art + Download Album below. The highly rated Nigerian singer and rapper earlier broke the news about his new album to his over 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The 15 songs and 1 bonus single album features collabos with the likes of ‘Wande Coal,Phyno, Burna Boy, So Sick, Akuchi and YBNL’s new rapper Davolee’. ALSO READ: Olamide’s Fans Blast HipTV After Olamide Live in Concert 3 Event. See! Olamide came into limelight with his monster hit “Eni-Duro” in 2011 and has gone on to release other chart-topping tracks. See Full Tracklist and Album Art Below: OLAMIDE “The Glory” Album Tracklist Olamide “The Glory” Album Art *** Please Keep Refreshing Page As We Drop Download Link ***
