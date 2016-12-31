Pages Navigation Menu

DOWNLOAD MIXTAPE: Show Dem Camp – Clone Wars Vol. 3 (The Recession)

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Music | 0 comments

S.D.C Show Dem Camp release the third part to their successful Clone Wars mixtape series Clone Wars Volume 3 – The Recession on the last day of 2016. “We have just been through what most people would agree was a very strange year and we felt compelled to create something to express some of our […]

