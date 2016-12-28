Dozens of Boko Haram fighters surrender in southern Niger
Dozens of Boko Haram fighters have given themselves up to authorities in southern Niger, the interior minister said, days after the Islamist group suffered key losses over the border in Nigeria. “Thirty-one young people from Diffa, who were enrolled a few years ago in Boko Haram, decided to surrender,” minister Mohamed Bazoum wrote on Twitter…
The post Dozens of Boko Haram fighters surrender in southern Niger appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG