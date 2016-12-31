Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Kenyans ushered in the New Year – PHOTOS – Daily Nation

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
How Kenyans ushered in the New Year – PHOTOS
Daily Nation
Deputy President William Ruto, his wife Rachel and other leaders dance during the Pamoja concert at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County to usher in the New Year on December 31, 2016. PHOTO | DPPS …
DP Ruto urges Rift Valley residents, all Kenyans to register as votersThe Star, Kenya

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.