DR Congo Christmas slaughter leaves 35 dead – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 26, 2016


DR Congo Christmas slaughter leaves 35 dead
Attacks in villages and fighting between militias killed at least 35 people over the Christmas weekend in North Kivu, a majority Christian area in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The bloodshed began in Eringeti — a town 55 kilometres (35 miles
Dozen women and girl, 8, massacred in ethnic Christmas Day violence in CongoThe Independent
In DR Congo Twenty-two civilians killed in bloodbathPulse Nigeria
Rebels Blamed for Killing 25 With Machetes in CongoNew York Times
www.worldbulletin.net –The New Indian Express –Newsweek –Yahoo News
all 23 news articles »

