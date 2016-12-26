DR Congo troops killed 10 soldiers from Burundi – Daily Mail
|
Daily Mail
|
DR Congo troops killed 10 soldiers from Burundi
Daily Mail
Democratic Republic of Congo troops killed 10 soldiers from neighbouring Burundi after they crossed the border last week in pursuit of rebels, the Congolese army said Monday. The Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) initially announced the death of five …
They served an abusive regime. The UN made them peacekeepers anyway.
Family killed in Burundi by men armed with machetes
Towards a lawsuit against AU?
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG