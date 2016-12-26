DR Congo troops killed 10 soldiers from Burundi – Daily Mail

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Dec 26, 2016


DR Congo troops killed 10 soldiers from Burundi
Democratic Republic of Congo troops killed 10 soldiers from neighbouring Burundi after they crossed the border last week in pursuit of rebels, the Congolese army said Monday. The Armed Forces of the DRC (FARDC) initially announced the death of five …
They served an abusive regime. The UN made them peacekeepers anyway.Washington Post
Family killed in Burundi by men armed with machetesAnadolu Agency
Towards a lawsuit against AU?IWACU English News (satire) (press release) (subscription) (blog)
Citizen TV (press release) –News24
all 9 news articles »

