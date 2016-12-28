Pages Navigation Menu

Drake And Jennifer Lopez Confirm Their Relationship

Dec 28, 2016

Drake is back on the dating scene again a week after his breakup with Rihanna. This time, Drake is trying at love with the 47-year old musician, Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo, as she’s popularly known reportedly turned down a major gig this week to spend time with Drake and the pair, have released pictures of them …

