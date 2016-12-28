Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drake Shares Loved Up Photos With Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna Reacts

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Canadian rapper, Drake born Aubrey Graham and Jennifer Lopez seem to be getting their groove on as both celebrities shared a particular loved up photo on their respective pages. The loved up photo comes after there have been dating rumours circulating in the media about the duo. Drake, 30 swirled up the rumour earlier during…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Drake Shares Loved Up Photos With Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna Reacts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.