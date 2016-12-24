Drama as 70-year-old Minister Marries His 23-year-old Lover (Photo+Video)
Nare, a former Midlands State University student graduated in November this year.
Mathema could be seen in the video dancing in a jovial mood with his wife.
Mathema reportedly left his first wife for a house helper, whom he married customarily in 2009. The maid was only 20-years-old at the time. He later left her for Nare after her met her while she was on attachment at a government complex in Bulawayo in 2014.
Mathema joins a list of President Robert Mugabe’s top officials who left their wives to wed youthful women, the report said.
The post Drama as 70-year-old Minister Marries His 23-year-old Lover (Photo+Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG