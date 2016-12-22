Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Slingshot student behind bars for Christmas – Independent Online

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Slingshot student behind bars for Christmas
Independent Online
Pietermaritzburg – A Durban University of Technology student accused of using a slingshot during recent #FeesMustFall protests failed in his bid to be granted bail in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday. “I do not think the magistrate was wrong.
Violence erupts outside court as student leader denied bailZimbabwe Star
Jailed fees activist shows 'flagrant disregard' for court orders: Judge on why he denied bailTimes LIVE
DUT fees protest leader Bonginkosi Khanyile denied bail…againCitizen
News24 –East Coast Radio
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.