Drama as Ghanaian Taxi Driver Accuses Pastor Of Having S3x With His Wife

A Taxi Driver at Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region of Ghana has accused a man of God in the area of having s3x with his wife.

The Taxi Driver, whose name was given as Frederick told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that he caught the Pastor and his wife in the act around 2 am yesterday, December 26, 2016 when he returned from work.

According to Kofi Adjei, the Taxi Driver before leaving for work informed his wife that he would be working at night and hence won’t return early.

The Pastor, whom he had suspected has been having affair with his wife took advantage of his absence and sneaked into the house of the Taxi Driver.

“While returning from work, I saw an unregistered salon car parked in front of my house, my door was left ajar and when I entered, I saw Pastor Elijah busily bonking my wife…,” he narrated.

According to the cabbie, he immediately rushed on the naked Pastor and started beating him after he jumped off his wife.

“I held him by the scrotum and started fighting him, while doing this, my wife was beating me demanding that I let go off the Pastor since I would kill him…that gave him an upper hand and hence he wanted to abscond…,.

“So I raised an alarm and people came to my rescue but the Pastor succeeded in escaping…he and my wife succeeded in injuring me,” he said sadly.

After escaping from danger, the founder and leader of the Elijah Prayer Ministry headed to the Awutu Breku Police where and reported that someone had tampered with his vehicle.

The sorrowful Taxi Driver later also rushed to the same station to complain of someone breaking into his house and bonking his wife.

The wife however accused the Taxi Driver of always disgracing her. She claimed the Pastor did not wrong by breaking into her house and having sex with her on her matrimonial bed.

The Awutu Breku Police is however investigating the act.