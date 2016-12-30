Pages Navigation Menu

Drama as Kennedy Njoku resigns as Abia Speaker after 24 hours in office

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Honourable Kennedy Njoku has resigned as Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, just 24 hours after he was elected into office. Njoku was elected on Thursday following the impeachment of Chief Martins Azubuike over alleged gross financial misconduct and autocratic leadership style. He cited personal grounds as the reason why he was stepping […]

