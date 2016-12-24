Draxler completes PSG switch

Wolfsburg has confirmed the departure of Julian Draxler to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Germany international signing a four-and-a-half year deal at Parc des Princes.

Goal understands the Ligue 1 champions will pay €35 million up front for the former Schalke man with the possibility of an extra €10m to be paid in bonuses.

“Julian Draxler is to leave VfL Wolfsburg and sign for French club Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical examination,” Goal quoted Wolfsburg as saying in a statement.

“The 23-year-old attacker has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 titleholders and Champions League participants. Both clubs have agreed to keep the financial details of the deal confidential.”

Wolfsburg Sporting director, Olaf Rebbe said: “We’ve had some very intense but constructive discussions with Paris Saint-Germain, Julian Draxler and his management over the past few days and we’re confident to have reached a satisfactory conclusion for all parties.”

