Draxler signs four-year deal with PSG

Daily Post Nigeria

Draxler signs four-year deal with PSG
Wolfsburg released a statement on Saturday, which read: “Julian Draxler is to leave VfL Wolfsburg and sign for French club Paris Saint-Germain, pending a medical examination. “The 23-year-old attacker has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 …
