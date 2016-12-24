Drogba Gives Mikel His Advice
Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, has urged Mikel Obi to leave the Premier League club for Olympique Marseille following his continued struggles at the West London side this season. Mikel has yet to play any game for Chelsea under new manager, Antonio Conte, despite his good form at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where he won a…
The post Drogba Gives Mikel His Advice appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG