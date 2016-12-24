Pages Navigation Menu

Drogba Gives Mikel His Advice

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in Sports | 0 comments

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, has urged Mikel Obi to leave the Premier League club for Olympique Marseille following his continued struggles at the West London side this season. Mikel has yet to play any game for Chelsea under new manager, Antonio Conte, despite his good form at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where he won a…

