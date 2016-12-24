Drogba Gives Mikel His Advice

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, has urged Mikel Obi to leave the Premier League club for Olympique Marseille following his continued struggles at the West London side this season. Mikel has yet to play any game for Chelsea under new manager, Antonio Conte, despite his good form at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where he won a…

The post Drogba Gives Mikel His Advice appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

