Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Drop your ego, own-up on audio clip – APC tells Wike

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

wike

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state has challenged Governor Nyesom Wike to own-up to the audio clips published online. Two damming audio clips exposing the alleged ignoble role played by the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike in the December 10th rescheduled election in the state have been released online. In the latest audio […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Drop your ego, own-up on audio clip – APC tells Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.