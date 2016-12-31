Pages Navigation Menu

DSS arrests 11 kidnappers, five suspected terrorists, others – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 31, 2016


The Nation Newspaper

DSS arrests 11 kidnappers, five suspected terrorists, others

Eleven alleged notorious kidnappers believed to be operating in the Edo/Kogi axis are now in the net of the Department of State Services (DSS). Also in the DSS detention facility are five suspected terrorists operating between Kano and Yobe states and
