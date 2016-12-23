Pages Navigation Menu

DSS Arrests Saraki’s Aide “to stop a protest rally” against the Conduct of Rivers Rerun Elections

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Ikenga Ugochinyere, a Special Adviser (Youth Matters) to Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was on Thursday arrested by operatives of Department of State Services (DSS). The Nation reports a source claimed that the DSS, acting on tip off, stormed the office “to stop a protest rally earlier fixed yesterday (Thursday) by Lawyers in Defence of Democracy” over […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

