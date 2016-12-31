DSS Cracks Down on Boko Haram Members, Other Criminals Nationwide

The Department of State Services (DSS), in continuation of its nationwide operations to curtail the bourgeoning menace of criminalities across the country, has apprehended members of various criminal gangs in different parts of the country including suspected Boko Haram members.

Of late, the country has witnessed an unprecedented rise in criminal activities in all regions of the country, ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling, banditry and terrorism, among others.

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the undercover spokesman of the service, Tony Opuiyo, said the three suspected Boko Haram fighters namely Samaila Muhammad, Sanusi Musa and Hudu Muhammad were arrested at Dirbunde village of Takai Local Council of Kano State.

“The trio have perfected plans to carry out series of coordinated attacks with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in selected States of the North-West zone, to disrupt festive activities during the end of year and the new year of 2017”.

Also in Kano, at Gwaron Dutse, Auwalu Abdullahi Yakasai, a notorious fraudster was apprehended for allegedly defrauding Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 million and N50 million respectively. One Bashir Shuaibu was also arrested at Tsamiya village in Kano State for obtaining money from unsuspecting victims through threat messages. He was arrested while in the process of defrauding another victim.

The statement also said several other people are in the custody of the Service, after they were arrested in different parts of the country, for various criminal offences.

“The trio of Abubakar, Ismail Musa and Suleiman Mainasara, on November 29, 2016, at Aduwawa in Benin City, Edo State, prior to their arrest, were members of a kidnap gang that terrorised commuters and residents of communities along the major highways between Edo and Kogi States. Similarly, on November 30, 2016, one Ibrahim Adamu and three of his associates namely Umar Abubakar, Ibrahim Salisu and Abdullahi Abubakar, were arrested at Ibilio village in Edo State. The quartet were part of a larger gang that specialised in the kidnap of people along the Edo-Kogi corridor.

“On 20th December, 2016, at Katsina-Ala town in Benue State, another gang of suspected kidnappers comprising one Ernest Benze, Terkura Tyokighir alias Mpoto, and Anun Aondona, identified as members of the Terwase Akwaza kidnap syndicate, were arrested for their complicity in kidnap incidents in the State. It would be recalled that the Terwase gang is known for its notoriety and credited with various dastardly and violent acts in the State.”

The statement also said a criminal gang suspected to be specialists in robbing residents of five-star hotels in Abuja have been apprehended. They robbed a foreigner of his valuables and money in a highbrow hotel. “However, acting on actionable intelligence, and with the support and cooperation of sister agencies and the hotel management, the Service arrested one Ikechukwu Obadlegwu and Ikechukwu Joseph Eke. While Obadlegwu carried out surveillance on potential targets for the group, Eke is the kingpin and mastermind of the whole operation. Following this operation, the Service has successfully recovered almost all the stolen items.”

Also, at Ben Kalio Housing Estate, Damaturu, Mohammed Yusuf Daya, a 10-year-old boy was kidnapped. The kidnappers subsequently demanded a ransom of N5 million. However, at about 19:20 hours the same day, the Service rescued the victim at Potiskum town, Potiskum LGA. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother Barakata Daya and her friend, Rukaiya Danladi, have been arrested for culpability in the incident.

