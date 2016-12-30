Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

DSS operatives nab 13 kidnappers, 5 terrorists, 2 bandits, 2 fraudsters

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

In furtherance to ongoing tactical operations to degrade the capabilities and hideouts of criminal gangs/syndicates across the Federation, the Department of State Service has released information on the recent successes it recorded so far during this last quarter of year, 2016. These operations were undertaken as part of the Service’ commitment to ensure a safer Nigeria especially at this festive period. This is contained in a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo of the Dept.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.