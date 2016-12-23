DSS oppressing Wike, protecting Amaechi, APC – Rivers government
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the Department of State Services, DSS, was persecuting him. Commissioner for Information and Communications Austin Tam-George, while reacting to a DSS statement which alleged that Wike was planning unrest in Abuja, accused the agency of bias. He said: “It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that […]
DSS oppressing Wike, protecting Amaechi, APC – Rivers government
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG