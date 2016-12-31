DSS Report: President Buhari Reportedly Removes Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman | UPDATE: “It’s not true” – EFCC

Ibrahim Magu, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly been removed from office. The Guardian reports that his redeployment back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is a move by President Muhammadu Buhari to usher in a new nominee before the Senate. The Senate recently rejected Magu’s nomination following […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

