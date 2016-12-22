DSS: Wike plotting with Saraki’s aide to cause mayhem in Abuja

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of State Services, DSS on Thursday accused Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike of plotting to cause mayhem in Abuja using one Ikenga Ugochinyere it described as an aide of Senate President Bukola Saraki. The secret police in a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo on its behalf said the governor secured the services of Ugochinyere to mobilize some hoodlums for protests over the recent Rivers State election in Abuja as part of a sinister plot to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agencies by provoking a violent breach of peace in the FCT and beyond during the yuletide season. DSS however said though Ikenga is now at large, it operatives have arrested the trio of Emeka IDIBIA, Ugo APUAMAGHA and Ejike NWACHUKWUwho were part of the plot.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

