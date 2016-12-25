Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 Starts Monday

Demola Ojo

The 22nd annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be the longest running edition, starting earlier for the first time on December 26 (monday) and lasting for 34 days till the end of January 2017.

Bursting with a rich calendar of events covering entertainment, fashion, shopping, promotions, raffles, prizes and attractions beyond expectation, the 34-day event is expected to be a shopper’s delight.

DSF will feature raffles by carmakers Nissan and Infiniti, fashion and music fusion, street runways, fireworks every weekend, VISA impossible deals, concerts, traditional souks, and visits to must-see destinations in Dubai.

There would be daily 12-hour shopping extravaganza across six malls, 70 brands and 150 retail outlets, over the widest spectrum of indoor and outdoor entertainment venues.

At the DSF, visitors are to expect an action-packed five weeks that include 200 celebrities and influencers, 4,000 participating retailers, 5,000 retail promotions and over ₦8 billion (Dh100 million) in prizes to be won. For 34 days, visitors will see the most beautiful gold and jewelry in the City of Gold.

Stella Obinwa, head, Africa Region, Dubai Tourism, revealed DSF is partnering with leading local and international brands in the retail and related sectors to offer fantastic promotions and discounts to families and visitor. “DSF and its partners have been working hard on making the 2017 edition a retail experience like none before and long after.

“The 22nd annual shopping extravaganza is longer, bigger and better. Five weeks of making dreams come true for both new and repeat visitors. The best and high-end brands promise to deliver that exceptional shopping experience. DSF 2017 is bringing all these brands together. Expect exclusives, limited-edition items, in-store styling sessions and product launches. This is the perfect escape to wrap up 2016 and begin 2017,”Obinwa said.

Most important for the ever business-minded is the popular Market OTB (Outside the Box), which is an avenue to meet 100 local and regional designers and entrepreneurs who are always willing to answer questions and talk about what it takes to be a success on the world stage. Holding across 10 days at the Burj Park towards the end of the Festival, the Market OTB also features home decor, fashion, accessories, children’s programmes, entertainment for families, 20 food options and 30 performances.

Obinwa also said, “Dubai is home to 200 nationalities. Business and leisure travelers alike can tap from a melting pot of minds offering dynamism and opportunity. DSF is centrally about transforming your look, home and life. The five-week city-wide celebration of daily cash prizes, concerts and catwalks highlights the best retail experience obtainable in EMEA, loaded with unforgettable moments in Dubai, and brimming with daily chances to win life-changing prizes from luxury cars, gold, cash, and exotic holidays around the city.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

